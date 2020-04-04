A new Amazon low strikes Poly and Bark’s Tremaine Office Chair at $131.50

Amazon is offering the Poly and Bark Tremaine High Back Chair for $131.60 shipped. That’s about $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. If you have an aging office that’s in need of a refresh, this deal could help propel you in the right direction. It offers a mid-century modern design that’s sure to help refresh your space and bring it up to date. A high back provides additional support and comfort that’s bound to be appreciated when working for long periods. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you can live without as high of a back, check out this Smugdesk Office Chair for $90. It’s Amazon’s best-selling Managerial & Executive Chair with a 4.2/5 star rating from over 1,800+ reviewers.

A new chair may signal that it’s time for a fresh desk. Lucky for you the minimalistic Ameriwood Parsons Desk is down to $50. Recently selling for $80, this live offer shaves 35% off.

Poly and Bark Tremaine Chair features:

Make a statement with an adjustable mid-century style chair that completes the contemporary office space. Inspired by a classic mid-century design, this version shows off clean lines and a sophisticated presence. The Tremaine High Back Management Chair is a stylish choice for the home office or conference room.

