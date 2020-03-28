This minimalistic Ameriwood Parsons Desk ships promptly at under $65

- Mar. 28th 2020 9:21 am ET

Under $65
Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk for $64.38 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. If current events have you on the hunt for a new desk, this minimalistic option is worth a look. It sheds much of the bulk found in other offerings, making it a breeze to clean and move whenever your office’s layout needs to be refreshed. There’s a drawer along the front perfect for hiding a keyboard and mouse, or just about anything else that could clutter up an otherwise great-looking space. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Prop up an iPhone or iPad while you work when nabbing one of these MoKo Stands from $6. They weigh a mere 1.76-ounces and fold completely flat when not in use. Users can choose between six adjustable slots, allowing them to find the perfect angle.

Another way to prop up a smartphone is with Twelve South PowerPic Qi Charger at $50. This deal is still live from yesterday, offering a savings of up to $40, making now an excellent time to snatch it up.

Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk features:

  • The simple Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk with Drawer will be your perfect home office accessory
  • The single drawer will hold all of your small office supplies while the spacious desk top is perfect for your laptop and paperwork
  • Two people are required for this simple assembly. Assembled dimensions: 30”h x 39”w x 19.7”d

