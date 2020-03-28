This minimalistic Ameriwood Parsons Desk ships promptly at under $65

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk for $64.38 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. If current events have you on the hunt for a new desk, this minimalistic option is worth a look. It sheds much of the bulk found in other offerings, making it a breeze to clean and move whenever your office’s layout needs to be refreshed. There’s a drawer along the front perfect for hiding a keyboard and mouse, or just about anything else that could clutter up an otherwise great-looking space. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Prop up an iPhone or iPad while you work when nabbing one of these MoKo Stands from $6. They weigh a mere 1.76-ounces and fold completely flat when not in use. Users can choose between six adjustable slots, allowing them to find the perfect angle.

Another way to prop up a smartphone is with Twelve South PowerPic Qi Charger at $50. This deal is still live from yesterday, offering a savings of up to $40, making now an excellent time to snatch it up.

Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk features:

The simple Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk with Drawer will be your perfect home office accessory

The single drawer will hold all of your small office supplies while the spacious desk top is perfect for your laptop and paperwork

Two people are required for this simple assembly. Assembled dimensions: 30”h x 39”w x 19.7”d

