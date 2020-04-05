Amazon discounts nearly its entire Alexa lineup with deals from $20

Amazon is discounting its in-house lineup of Alexa-enabled smart speakers today from $20 Prime shipped. One notable standout is the Echo Show 8 at $89.99. It typically sells for $130 with today’s deal beating our previous mention by $10. Echo Show 8 delivers an eight-inch display and full access to everything Alexa has to offer. You can visualize settings, watch security cameras, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for additional deals from today’s sale.

The 3rd-generation Echo Dot is also 20% off at $39.99. That’s down $10 from the regular going rate and a rare discount for 2020, so far. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 368,000 Amazon reviewers.

Other notable deals include:

Echo Show 8 features:

Alexa can show you more – With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.

Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

Be entertained – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

