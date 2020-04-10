Amazon discounts nearly its entire Alexa lineup with deals from $20

- Apr. 10th 2020 7:03 am ET

0

Update: Amazon has dropped these prices even further, hit the jump to see all of the best deals.

Amazon is discounting its in-house lineup of Alexa-enabled smart speakers today from $20 Prime shipped. One notable standout is the Echo Show 8 at $89.99. It typically sells for $130 with today’s deal beating our previous mention by $10. Echo Show 8 delivers an eight-inch display and full access to everything Alexa has to offer. You can visualize settings, watch security cameras, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for additional deals from today’s sale.

The 3rd-generation Echo Dot is also 20% off at $29.99. That’s down $10 from the regular going rate and a rare discount for 2020, so far. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 368,000 Amazon reviewers.

Other notable deals include:

Echo Show 8 features:

  • Alexa can show you more – With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.
  • Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.
  • Be entertained – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
