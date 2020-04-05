Fitbit’s new Charge 4 Fitness Tracker sees first discount to $119 (Reg. $150)

Verizon is currently offering the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $118.97 shipped as a pre-order when adding these two filler items to your cart. Price reflected at checkout. Typically selling for $150 at just about every other retailer including Amazon, today’s price cut is the very first discount we’ve seen on the recently-announced wearable, and as follows, and all-time low. The Charge 4 SE is also on sale, down to $133 from $170. Slated to ship on April 13, Fitbit Charge 4 is the latest fitness tracker from the brand and the first model released after being acquired by Google. Standout features include built-in GPS tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and 7-day battery life. Reviews are still coming in, but the previous-generation Charge 3 carries a 4.1/5 star rating from over 16,000 customers. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Given that you’ll be scoring the latest and greatest fitness tracker for the same price as the Fitbit Charge 3 still goes for, today’s deal is hard to pass up on. If you can wait the week for Charge 4 to ship, this will likely be the best deal we see for quite some time on the all-new wearable.

Otherwise, you could leverage some of your savings to bring home a new band or two. Amazon has a variety of styles to pair with the Charge 4 from under $5. So whether you’re looking for something a bit sportier or a metal link band, there should be a stye that fits the bill.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker features:

Take your fitness game to the next level with the Fitbit Charge 4. The intuitive touchscreen display makes it easy to see your stats, no matter the lighting conditions. All-day activity tracking gathers the data you need to optimize workouts and reach your goals. The Daily Dashboard includes your steps, calories burned, sleep, heart rate and more. Exercise modes allow you to set a goal for each workout and see real-time progress right on your screen. Built-in GPS allows you to track your pace and distance on runs and hikes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!