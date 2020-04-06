Anker delivers iPhone and Android essentials from $11 in its latest Amazon sale

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Portable Battery for $25.49 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $35 and today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low price. This slim portable battery offers a 10000mAh capacity with USB-A, microUSB, and USB-C connectivity. You’ll be able to charge the latest iPhones two times over, and some of the newest Samsung Galaxy devices up to four times. This is a great option to toss in your bag and ensure that you’ll always have some extra juice around while on-the-go. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 1,100 Amazon customers.

Another top pick is Anker’s Qi Wireless Charger for $11.99 Prime shipped when promo code AK7D2524 is applied during checkout. You’d typically pay $19 for this charger with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen in 5-months. This Qi charger delivers speeds up to 10W with compatible devices and the stand design makes it easy to stay on top of notifications throughout the day. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Anker PowerCore Slim Battery features:

Versatile Charging: Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power devices.

Certified safe: MultiProtect is Anker 11-point safety system, providing superior protection for you and your devices.

Quality throughout: with a sleek matte exterior and cool-blue LED light to report battery level, power core Slim 10000 is premium both inside and out.

