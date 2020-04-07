Anker delivers iPhone and Android essentials from $11 in its latest Amazon sale

- Apr. 7th 2020 9:40 am ET

0

Update: Even more deals added below.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Portable Battery for $25.49 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $35 and today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low price. This slim portable battery offers a 10000mAh capacity with USB-A, microUSB, and USB-C connectivity. You’ll be able to charge the latest iPhones two times over, and some of the newest Samsung Galaxy devices up to four times. This is a great option to toss in your bag and ensure that you’ll always have some extra juice around while on-the-go. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 1,100 Amazon customers.

Another top pick is Anker’s Qi Wireless Charger for $11.99 Prime shipped when promo code AK7D2524 is applied during checkout. You’d typically pay $19 for this charger with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen in 5-months. This Qi charger delivers speeds up to 10W with compatible devices and the stand design makes it easy to stay on top of notifications throughout the day. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Dive into our Smartphone Accessories guide for additional deals on everyday necessities for your iPhone or Android device, including wall chargers, Lightning and USB-C cables, batteries, and more.

Anker PowerCore Slim Battery features:

  • Versatile Charging: Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power devices.
  • Certified safe: MultiProtect is Anker 11-point safety system, providing superior protection for you and your devices.
  • Quality throughout: with a sleek matte exterior and cool-blue LED light to report battery level, power core Slim 10000 is premium both inside and out.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more.
