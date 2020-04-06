CORSAIR Glaive PRO RGB Gaming Mouse falls to Amazon low of $50 ($20 off)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Glaive PRO RGB Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. For comparison, it has a list price of $70 and this is a match for the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup, this mouse is a great option. It provides interchangeable grips, an 18,000 DPI sensor, and seven buttons that are entirely customizable for any game or use case you have. Plus, there are multiple RGB zones here so you can easily make this mouse match any other peripheral on your desk. Note: Amazon is back-ordered by about 1-2 weeks right now, but Best Buy has it in stock and ready to ship. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Update 4/6 @ 2:44 PM: Amazon is offering the Wireless Microsoft Mobile Mouse 4000 for $9.99 Prime shipped. Also available at Best Buy. normally between $15-$20, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a more budget-focused setup, check out this RGB gaming mouse. It’s available for $18 Prime shipped on Amazon and would be a great option for any desk. While the sensor only goes up to 7,200 DPI, you’ll still net customizable lighting and seven buttons that can be tuned to your liking.

Looking to upgrade your computer at the same time as you pick up this mouse? We recently spotted an RX 5700 XT graphics card at $370, which is a great deal given its PCIe 4.0 technology and 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

CORSAIR Glaive PRO RGB Gaming Mouse features:

Stay in the game longer thanks to a comfortable contoured shape that naturally fits your hand

Three included interchangeable thumb grips provide a tailored fit for your hand

Equipped with a custom gaming-grade native 18 000 DPI optical sensor with 1 DPI resolution steps for reliable high-accuracy performance

