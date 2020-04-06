The RX 5700 XT is a great upgrade for any Windows or Mac setup: $370 ($40 off)

Newegg’s official eBay storefront is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 XT GAMING OC 8GB PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card for $369.99 shipped. This is a 10% discount and beats the lowest price that we’ve seen at Amazon by $30, marking a new all-time low. The RX 5700 XT is AMD’s latest graphics card platform that’s available right now. Using PCIe 4.0 technology, this graphics card is perfect for any high-end gaming rig, thanks to its 8GB of built-in GDDR6 memory. This graphics card works in tandem with FreeSync 2 displays, ensuring a tear-free experience. Plus, it’s officially supported by Apple, meaning once you pick up an eGPU enclosure, you can use this graphics card to boost your Mac’s performance. You’ll find three DisplayPort connections here, as well as HDMI for easily hooking up multiple screens. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For something a bit more budget-friendly, check out the ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 Super GPU. While the GTX 1660 is only sporting 6GB of GDDR6 memory, and it’s not PCIe 4.0, you’ll still get a great graphics card for playing 1080p games on your computer. Plus, at $230, you’re saving quite a bit here.

Looking for fast storage for your desktop? I personally use WD’s Blue SN550 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD in my gaming desktop and absolutely love it. You’ll find R/W speeds of up to 2.4GB/s here, and at $125, it’s a killer deal. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

GIGABYTE RX 5700 XT GPU features:

Immersive gaming experience with free Sync & Free Sync 2 HDR technology

Windforce 3x with alternate spinning fans & 5 direct touch copper heat pipes

Intuitive controls with AORUS engine

The metal back plate not only provides an aesthetical shape but also enhances the structure of the graphics card to provide complete protection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!