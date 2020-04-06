Latest NVIDIA Shield 4K Streamer drops to $130 shipped for a limited time

- Apr. 6th 2020 7:12 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the NVIDIA Shield 8GB 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $129.99 shipped. You’ll find the same price direct from Best Buy. As a comparison, it typically goes for $150 at retailers like Amazon and today’s deal matches our previous mention. The latest from NVIDIA delivers all your favorite streaming content in 4K with HDR support, along with access to games and Dolby Vision/Atmos functionality, as well. It also works in tandem with both Google Assistant and Alexa setups, ensuring that it fits right in with your existing smart home design. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

You can save a further with the latest Roku Express+ HD Streaming Media Player. It retails regularly at $35, making it one of the most affordable options out there. You’ll be able to enjoy access to all of your favorite services, including Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, The Roku Channel, HBO, Showtime and Google Play. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

NVIDIA Shield features:

  • Fast. Really Fast. SHIELD TV takes media streaming to a whole new level, powered by the NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor, SHIELD TV is the world’s most powerful Android TV streaming media player.
  • Dolby Vision – Atmos. Bring your home theater to life with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound—delivering ultra-vivid picture quality and immersive audio. Enhance HD video in real-time to 4K for clearer, crisper visuals using next-generation AI upscaling.
  • Best-In-Class Design. The new SHIELD TV is compact, stealth, and designed to disappear behind your entertainment center, right along with your cables.

Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
In recent years, the streaming media player market has expanded exponentially to include price points for every budget. On top of nearly every major player being involved in this space, various TV manufacturers are now building in streaming functionality to their products. Apple, Roku, Xioami, and Amazon remain to be the most popular names amongst the set-top streaming box category.
