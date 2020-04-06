Bring TP-LINK’s Kasa Filament Smart Bulb into the mix for $13 (Save 25%)

- Apr. 6th 2020 2:44 pm ET

$13
Amazon is offering the TP-LINK Kasa Filament Smart Bulb for $12.99 shipped. That’s around 25% off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. This bulb easily adds a bit of flair to your smart home with a look that stands out from much of the competition. Despite having an exposed filament, owners will still be able to dim the bulb or schedule it to turn on/off using Alexa, Assistant, or the Kasa Smart app. No hub is required, making this great for existing or newly-created smart homes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Have a lamp you’d like to automate? Opt for Gosund’s Mini Smart Plug at $8 to save some cash while still expanding your smart home. I’ve ended up added some to my space and have found them quite handy for lamps.

If you’re on iOS but have been put off by the higher price tag associated with HomeKit, I’ve created a guide that helps you set up an iOS Shortcut for quick control of IFTTT-enabled devices like either of the ones listed above.

TP-LINK Kasa Filament Smart Bulb features:

Control your LED filament smart bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app (iOS, Android); Turn your lights on and off from the office, check in and make sure you turned off your kitchen lights, even schedule lights to turn on before you get home

