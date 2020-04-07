Aukey’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub touts 100W power passthrough, more at $27 (33% off)

- Apr. 7th 2020 3:59 pm ET

0

Aukey Store US via Amazon is currently offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub with 100W Power Passthrough for $26.99 shipped when code PCWW5MPO has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, marks one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen, and is down to a new all-time low. Aukey’s hub features an aluminum build as well as seven inputs. Those include dual USB 3.0 as well as HDMI, plus SD and microSD card readers for supplementing your all-Thunderbolt 3 machine with some legacy I/O. There’s a USB-C data port as well as a full Thunderbolt 3 passthrough slot capable of 100W charging speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 145 customers.

Alternatively you could pick up this 2-pack of Aukey USB-C to A Adapters for $7, if you don’t need the bulk of an added hub. They still rock USB 3.0 speeds, but are ideal for future-proofing a single accessory or stowing away in your drawer to ensure your machine will be ready to handle USB-A devices.

Though if you do end up going with the featured deal, one perk is a MacBook-ready design. And speaking of, we’re tracking a $300 discount on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has returned to one of its best prices.

Aukey 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Turn two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports into five ports and two card slots for data transfer, display expansion, and charging. The Thunderbolt 3 port supports up to 100W Power Delivery to keep your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

