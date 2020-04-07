BenQ’s 24-inch 1080p Monitor has 1ms response + 75Hz refresh: $120 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the BenQ ZOWIE 24-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor (RL2455S) for $119.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s $30 off the going rate and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $9. Equipping your gaming setup with BenQ’s display delivers a 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. This upgrade can give you an edge when playing fast-paced games. The display measures 24-inches diagonally, which won’t take up a ton of desk space, leaving you with room for another now or sometime down the road. When it comes to connectivity, owners will find two HDMI ports along the back. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to bring flexibility to your new display with this Gas Spring Monitor Arm for $33. It’s able to support monitors ranging from 17- to 27-inches in size that weigh up to 14.3-pounds. I’ve been using a gas spring arm at my desk for years now and I absolutely love how easy it is to adjust.

If your computer area gets warm, you may want to swing by today’s Dyson Tower Fan deal. You can nab a refurbished model for $130, which slashes an impressive $270 off what it fetches in new condition.

BenQ ZOWIE 24-inch Monitor features:

24″ 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Full HD Display supporting up to 75Hz.

1ms Response Time (GTG) to eliminate ghosting and lag, providing you the optimal console gaming experience.

Exclusive Color Vibrance and Black eQualizer technology to enhance color representation and visual clarity, giving you the advantage on the battlefield.

