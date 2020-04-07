Feel cool this summer with Dyson’s sleek Tower Fan: $130 (Refurb, Orig. $400)

- Apr. 7th 2020 2:26 pm ET

$130
Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished AM07 Tower Fan for $129.99 shipped. That’s $270 off what you’d spend on a new condition model at Amazon and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Whether or not you’re a fan of warm weather, we all get uncomfortable and break a sweat at some point. With warmer days not too far ahead, arming yourself with this Dyson fan is a forward-thinking move. A blade-less design delivers “streamlined air channels for reduced airflow turbulence.” This leads to a quieter fan which is something everyone in the house or office will be bound to appreciate. Customers will receive an official 6-month Dyson warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Oh, and Dyson isn’t the only brand with a blade-less fan. Lasko’s Tower Fan is a neat-looking alternative with an even more manageable price tag. Currently available for $73, this option shaves an additional $57 off today’s spending.

Need a new vacuum? Dyson’s refurbished V6 Stick Vacuum is still availble for $120. Those looking for a wet/dry option should swing by today’s RIDGID NXT deal. Typically priced at $140, it’s now available for $99.

Dyson Tower Fan (AM07) features:

  • Dyson fans use Air Multiplier™ technology to create a powerful stream of uninterrupted airflow.
  • Streamlined air channels for reduced airflow turbulence make AM07 60% quieter than AM02.
  • Engineered to create powerful airflow using less energy than AM02.

