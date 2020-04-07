WD’s 8TB My Book Duo Drive offers redundant storage + USB-C at a low of $285

Amazon is currently offering the WD 8TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID USB 3.1 Hard Drive for $284.99 shipped. Also at Newegg and WD direct. Typically selling for $320, today’s offer saves you $45, beats the previous price cut by $15, and is a new all-time low. Featuring USB-C connectivity, you’ll be able to take advantage of USB 3.1 speeds. That effectively yields 360MB/s transfers and allows the My Book Duo to work with your Mac right out of the box. There’s also a built-in dual port USB 3.0 hub, WD NAS-specific Red drives, and RAID optimization for drive redundancy. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More below.

Now if USB-C connectivity or the unique RAID drive redundancy aren’t a major selling point to you, there are plenty of ways to bring more storage to your setup for less. At Amazon, WD’s 8TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive for $145. You’ll add the same storage pool to your setup, but without the added security of our featured alternative.

Even though World Backup Day has come and gone, there’s never really a bad time to consider upgrading your setup, dive into our recent post. We detail some best practices for routine backups and keeping your data secure, as well as how Synology’s DS220J NAS is perfect for the job. Get all the details right here.

WD 8TB My Book Duo features:

The My Book Duo drive is desktop RAID storage with massive capacity ideal for storing photos, videos, documents and music. RAID-0 mode provides super-fast performance with up to 360MB/s1 sequential read speeds (using the USB Type-C port). Switch to RAID-1 configuration for redundancy and to mirror data on the WD Red drives inside.

