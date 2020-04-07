Stay comfy at home: Weighted BlanQuil Blankets now up to $70 off (Today only)

Amazon is now offering the BlanQuil Quilted Weighted Blanket (Grey 15-lbs.) for $99 shipped. This one is also matched in Best Buy’s Deals of the Day alongside the 20-lb. model and more. Regularly as much as $170 or so, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since September of last year and the lowest total we can find. Measuring out at 48- by 74-inches and available in both 15 and 20-lb. weights, these blankets are designed for extra warmth and comfort. Featuring 77 independent baffles and eco-friendly glass bead filling, it is designed to spread the weight out evenly across your body. You can even ditch the machine-washable cover in the warmer months if it gets too hot for you. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon. More details below.

As we mentioned above, Best Buy has significantly more options on sale than Amazon today. That includes the 20-lb. BlanQuil models at $99 (don’t get confused by the weight values here, both models carry the same regular price) as well as the navy colorways for the 15- and 20-lb. blankets.

Now if the BlanQuil options are still too pricey for you, the highly-rated Ourea Adult Weighted Blankets start at just $40 on Amazon. Now keep in mind, the main difference here between the two is the removable cover. You’ll have to wash these ones by hand or be very careful with them in the washer. So keep that in mind when you’re making your choice here.

And be sure to browse through our roundup of the best blankets to keep you toasty indoors this winter from $34.

BlanQuil Quilted Weighted Blanket:

Our deluxe ultra-soft micro plush cover is removable, machine washable and dryer friendly.

The weighted inner blanket comes in 15 and 20 lb options and uses 77 independent baffles that keep the eco-friendly glass beads distributed evenly across your body. It is well tailored and can be used without the cover in warmer months

High-strength, reinforced ties are found inside the duvet system creating 8 connection points to reduce shifting.

