I love bringing out all of my softest and coziest blankets to snuggle up on the couch with during the colder months. Now that the temperatures have dropped in most areas of the country, cozy blankets are essential for staying warm. They also make great decor pieces and will turn any sofa or bed into a cozy oasis. So today, we are rounding up the top rated blankets of this season with prices from just $34. Whether you’re looking for a faux fur option, machine washable knit or an electric blanket, we’ve got a style for you. Head below the jump to find all of our favorite blankets to stay nice and warm.

Pottery Barn Blankets

Faux fur blankets are very trendy this season and Pottery Barn has an array of options. The Faux Fur Alpaca Throw Blanket is a Pottery Barn best-seller. On one side of this blanket is a luxurious velvet material and the other side is faux fur. It comes in two color options as well as two sizes. This blanket would look awesome draped over a couch or bed too and it’s priced from $104.

However, Pottery Barn’s blankets are not always that expensive. Another great option is the Cozy Pom Pom Throw that’s priced at just $34. This blanket features trendy pom poms and comes in a variety of colors too. Best of all, it’s machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come.

Barefoot Dreams Blankets

My personal favorite blanket of all time is a Barefoot Dreams Cozychic. These blankets are extremely soft and keep you very warm during the cool weather. They also are machine washable and keep there shape over time. I also love the look of these blankets and they would make a wonderful Christmas present. You can find them at Nordstrom for $136 and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars.

Heated Blankets

Finally, another option that will keep you nice an toasty this winter is a heated blanket. Amazon has an array of options and one that really stood out is the Sunbeam Sherpa Electric Blanket from $40. Not only is sherpa very trendy this season but it also keeps you nice and warm. This is an Amazon best-selling electric blanket and over 55% of reviewers left a 5 star rating.

Which cozy blanket from this list is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also be sure to check out our guide to the best hardside luggage that will arrive by Christmas.

