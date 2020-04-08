Save 26% on Alienware’s 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor at $336, more from $149

B&H is currently offering the Alienware 25-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor (AAW2518HF) for $335.99 shipped. Usually fetching $450, today’s offer is $64 under the sale price over at Best Buy and amounts to 26% in savings overall. Alienware’s Gaming Monitor is headlined by a 240Hz refresh rate which makes it ideal for adding to your battlestation. Its 1080p panel has a 170-degree viewing angle and NVIDIA G-SYNC bolsters its gaming capabilities. You’ll also find HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and a 3-port USB hub, which gives it flexibility to fit with a variety of different gaming setups. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 140 customers. Find more monitor deals below.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with a newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor features:

The Alienware AW2518HF 24.5″ 16:9 240 Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor from Dell is designed to provide you with an enhanced gaming experience thanks to its 240 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support. Combined, these features provide you with fast and smooth content reproduction that’s ideal for fast-paced content. Other specs include a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and a 400 cd/m² brightness rating.

