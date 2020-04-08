Knock 50% off Aukey’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub with HDMI, SD, more at just $20

Aukey via Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code CUBN7G4I at checkout. This is a savings of 50% over its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked overall. Offering three USB 3.0 ports, SD card support, and 4K HDMI output, this hub is the perfect addition to any MacBook or iPad Pro. While it’s inconvenient to have to carry around multiple adapters in order to use your computer, this hub makes it easier to use your devices thanks to its all-in-one design. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Just looking to adapt two of your legacy devices to work with USB-C? Well, nonda’s 2-pack of adapters can be yours for just $8 Prime shipped, offering a more budget-friendly way to use your older devices.

Speaking of USB-C, why not check out Apple’s latest devices which use the standard? The 2020 iPad Pro is currently discounted at various retailers, giving you a way to save on Apple’s brand-new tablet. You can also save $300 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro that finally sports an entirely redesigned keyboard, which was welcomed in our hands-on review.

Aukey USB-C Hub features:

6-in-1 USB-C Hub: Turn a single USB-C port into one HDMI port, SD & microSD card slots, and three USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports for data transfer, display expansion, and charging

Fast Data Transfer: The three USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and the SD & microSD card slots all support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. Transfer an HD movie in seconds

Ultra HD Video: HDMI port outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz to a connected display

