Latest iPad Pro discounts return at various retailers on both models

- Apr. 8th 2020 6:57 am ET

0

Apple’s new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are back in-stock and discounted by $50 at B&H with select models matched over at Amazon. This returns prices to our previous mention with free shipping available for all. Apple recently upgraded its iPad Pro with a new camera system, faster internal processor, and more. It’s available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations with the base model now offering 128GB of storage. You can learn more in our top 20 features video that details all of the best new upgrades on Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

Make the most of your savings and grab Apple’s 2-meter USB-C Charging Cable today. Apple’s official USB-C Charge Cable delivers quick power-up speeds with the same USB-C connector on both ends. Ideal for taking advantage of the latest charging and data transfer speeds on various devices.

2020 iPad Pro features:

  • Edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

Best Amazon Deals

Best Apple Deals

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp