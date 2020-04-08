Chefman’s InstaCoffee brews K-Cups + ground beans at $25 (50% off), more

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel Chefman InstaCoffee Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $24.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50 at Best Buy, this model currently fetches $40 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $30. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Along with its slender stainless steel build, it is tall enough to accomodate most 14-ounce travel mugs and ships with a removable rubber drip tray. Not only can this one make “fresh coffee in 30-seconds,” but you can use both K-cups and your own ground beans with the included filter alongside the simple, one-touch operation. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below.

Also part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the De’Longhi Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Machine (EN500BW) for $189.99 shipped. Regularly up to $380 at both Best Buy and direct from De’Longhi, this model usually sells in the $300 range at Amazon where it is now sitting at $233. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, this is great way to bring some espresso to your setup at as much as $260 off. It has a 19-bar high-pressure pump, built-in milk frother, and one-touch beverage size selection.

In case you missed it yesterday evening, we spotted Farberware’s 12-cup coffee percolator down at $24.50 and even more household essentials right here.

More on the Chefman InstaCoffee:

With the InstaCoffee Single-Serve Coffee Maker, brewing up a piping hot cup of coffee is as easy as pour, push and go. Make fresh coffee in 30 seconds, exactly how you like it – this brewer can be used with K-Cups®* or your own freshly ground roast using the included filter. The sleek, compact design takes up little counter space and can be stored easily, making it the perfect coffee machine for any size kitchen, dorm, office desk, or hotel room. Break out your favorite travel mug! This personal coffee maker is designed to fit most 14 oz. travel mug.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!