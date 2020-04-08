Now that a majority of watch brands have jumped on the wearable bandwagon, there’s pressure to adopt popular features in order to not fall behind. One of those abilities is arguably heart rate tracking, and the new G-SHOCK Move is the first offering from the brand to adopt it. Wearers will also benefit from VO2 max readings, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS, and more. Once fully charged, the latest G-SHOCK Move can continuously use each of these features for up to 14-hours. Solar-assisted charging powers standard usage alongside vibrating notifications for smartphone alerts. Continue reading to learn more.

New G-SHOCK Move tackles heart rate monitoring

The new G-SHOCK Move goes where its predecessors have not with the inclusion of a built-in heart rate monitor. G-SHOCK uses this data to provide measurements for what it refers to as “exercise intensity.” Five stages are tracked and the names for each are: Recovery, Base, Cardio, At Threshold, and Maximum. The company claims this information “is useful for pace management during activities and endurance training.”

G-SHOCK Move also calculates VO2 max. For those unfamiliar, this measures the maximum rate of oxygen consumption which also aims to prove its utility during endurance training. Additional sensors provide readings for altitude/barometric pressure, compass bearing, temperature, and GPS. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to keep track of activity data and manage smartphone notifications. This will all take place in the upcoming G-SHOCK Move app which is set to debut alongside that new watch.

Pricing and availability

Both the neon and all-black G-SHOCK Move models will be priced at $399. This price tag showcases this model as a high-end G-SHOCK offering, considering that a majority of the rest go for less than $150. Each style is set to debut on April 17, but pre-orders are already open on the G-SHOCK Move landing page.

9to5Toys’ Take

One of the major reasons I haven’t bought the latest Apple Watch, TicWatch, Fossil Gen 5, or something similar is battery life. Sure, there are hybrid options that can last nearly a year, but what I am most interested in is a wearable that can charge itself.

With solar power capabilities, G-SHOCK Move attempts to deliver this convenience. While it’s not enough to power heart rate tracking or GPS, this watch is able to keep ticking even when you forget to top it off, and that’s nice. It’s unlikely I’ll buy it since wearing a watch has yet to grow on me, but I do find it encouraging that G-SHOCK is inching the smartwatch space toward the use of solar power.

