JBL’s Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker comes in a variety of colors at $90 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in a variety of colors for $89.95 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and direct from JBL. Typically selling for $120, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the previous discount by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with an entirely waterproof IPX7-rating, JBL Flip 5 will have you rocking out by the pool this summer once the weather warms up. Battery life clocks in at up to 12-hours per charge, ensuring you can go all-day without needing to refuel. USB-C charging also makes an appearance, alongside 44mm drivers and a 20W power system. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $22 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 51,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

We’re also tracking some discounts on Ultimate Ears speakers, including the BOOM 3 and WONDERBOOM 2. Deals start at $80 here, giving you a few options to choose from bringing home one of the brand’s Bluetooth speakers.

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Listen to music anywhere with this JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker. Powerful drivers and JBL PartyBoost technology help you feel the beat with loud, accurate audio across a wide frequency response range. This JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker connects easily to smartphones and lets you stream wireless audio from up to 33 feet away.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!