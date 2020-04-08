JBL’s Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker comes in a variety of colors at $90 (Save 25%)

- Apr. 8th 2020 2:36 pm ET

Get this deal
$120 $90
0

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in a variety of colors for $89.95 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and direct from JBL. Typically selling for $120, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the previous discount by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with an entirely waterproof IPX7-rating, JBL Flip 5 will have you rocking out by the pool this summer once the weather warms up. Battery life clocks in at up to 12-hours per charge, ensuring you can go all-day without needing to refuel. USB-C charging also makes an appearance, alongside 44mm drivers and a 20W power system. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $22 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 51,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

We’re also tracking some discounts on Ultimate Ears speakers, including the BOOM 3 and WONDERBOOM 2. Deals start at $80 here, giving you a few options to choose from bringing home one of the brand’s Bluetooth speakers.

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Listen to music anywhere with this JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker. Powerful drivers and JBL PartyBoost technology help you feel the beat with loud, accurate audio across a wide frequency response range. This JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker connects easily to smartphones and lets you stream wireless audio from up to 33 feet away.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$120 $90
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Portable Bluetooth Speakers jbl

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go