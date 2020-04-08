Makita’s 3-tool Combo Kit checks the DIY boxes at $299 ($50 off)

Home Depot offers the Makita 3-tool Combo Kit for $299 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $349 and has never sold for less at various retailers including Amazon. This bundle includes everything you need for basic DIY tasks around the house, such as a drill and driver, alongside a circular saw. You’ll also receive two batteries, a wall charger, and a carrying case for toting around all your new tools. You can learn more about this bundle here including its stellar ratings from Home Depot customers.

Put your savings to work and grab DEWALT’s 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $20. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Makita Cordless Combo Kit features:

The Makita 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless 3-Piece Combo Kit (model XT333X1) gives you three efficient brushless tools for drilling, driving, fastening, and cutting. You also get one each of the categorys fastest-charging 18-Volt 2.0Ah and 4.0Ah batteries and the expansive breadth-of-line of the Makita 18-Volt LXT battery platform, so your batteries will power the expanding range of Makita tools and accessories.

