Score a new guitar today from $55: Guild, Fender, Epiphone, Yamaha, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is now offering the Guild F-40 Jumbo Acoustic Guitar with an Antique Burst finish for $1,099 shipped. Regularly $1,700 at Sweetwater, Guitar Center, and elsewhere, today’s deal is a straight $600 price drop and the best we have ever tracked. While Guild might not be as much of a household name as Gibson and Martin in the acoustic space, but I for one would put it up against either brand’s similarly or even higher-priced options. Made in southern California, it features a solid Sitka spruce top with solid African Mahogany back and sides. It also has a beautiful Indian Rosewood fingerboard and vintage-style open-gear tuners. Rated 4+ stars, it also comes with a hard-shell case included in the purchase. More deals below from $55.

Do yourself a favor and score some extra strings and guitar picks with a fraction of your savings today. There’s nothing worse than breaking a string without some spares, especially while in self-isolation.

Guild F-40 Jumbo Acoustic Guitar:

Achieve incredible clarity, balance and volume with Guild’s jumbo-shaped F-40, made in Southern California. Featuring a solid Sitka spruce top and solid African mahogany back and sides, this jumbo acoustic checks all the boxes for players who prize outstanding projection and enhanced mid-range. Its predecessor, the F-48 Navarre, was only produced from 1972 to 1976 and original versions are a rare treasure.

