Musician’s Friend is now offering some solid deals on beginner Fender guitars. More specifically, you can score the Squier Bullet Telecaster Limited Edition Electric Guitar in Surf Green or Red Sparkle for $129.99 shipped. Also matched via the official Musician’s Friend eBay store. While the Lake Placid Blue option is currently backordered, you can still lock in today’s discounted price. Regularly $200 at Guitar Center and elsewhere, today’s deal is a solid $70 price drop and the lowest we can find. The Bullet Tele is great for rock, jazz, blues or country, making it a “perfect choice for a first guitar no matter who you are or what style of music you want to learn.” Features include a gloss finish basswood body, single-coil pickups with 3-way pickup selector, a 6-saddle fixed bridge, and die-cast sealed tuners. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re looking for an acoustic as opposed to today’s beginner Fender guitars, check out the Yamaha F335 Acoustic with a natural finish. Regularly $160, you can score this one for $110 shipped right now, which is matching our previous deal mention and the lowest total we can find.

Whichever model you go with, having some extra strings and guitar picks on hand is a smart idea. You might also want to take a fraction of your savings and consider an affordable guitar stand to show off your new instrument. The extremely high-rated AmazonBasics Folding A-Frame Guitar Stand goes for under $14 Prime shipped and is a great way to show off beginner Fender guitars, or anything really.

More on the Squier Bullet Telecaster LE Electric Guitar:

Equally at home in rock, jazz, blues or country, the Bullet Tele is a simple, affordable and practical guitar designed for beginners and students. A perfect choice for a first guitar no matter who you are or what style of music you want to learn. Featuring the classic features that made the Tele one of the world’s favorite guitars, the Bullet Tele is a great introduction to the Fender family. Case sold separately.

