Black+Decker’s 400W juicer is one of the most affordable out there, now $25

Walmart is now offering the Black+Decker Fruit and Vegetable Juice Extractor (JE2400BD) for $24.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly up to $40 at Walmart, this model currently starts at $37 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. Featuring a 400-watt motor, this affordable juicer aims to provide you and the family with freshly-made and pulp free juices at the touch of a button. Along with the vertical, countertop space-saving form-factor, it features a stainless steel cutter and strainer as well as a pusher to guide fruits and veggies through the system, and dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Walmart customers. More details below.

All things considered, today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable juicers on the market, especially with today’s sale price. The only option that usually sells for less than today’s lead deal is the JE2200B Black+Decker model, but it’s about $10 more right now. While you won’t get that pulp-free experience, you could alternatively whip-up some smaller fruits and veggies in a $20 Oster personal blender and just opt for the more affordable fruit/veggie smoothie instead though.

Black+Decker Fruit and Vegetable Juice Extractor:

The BLACK+DECKER 400-Watt Juice Extractor makes it easy to turn all your favorite fruits and vegetables into delicious, pulp-free juice. The powerful 400-watt motor quickly works through produce, separating fresh juice from the pulp, which is collected in a separate container. With intuitive controls and dishwasher-safe parts, it?s the fast and easy way to enjoy fresh, flavorful juice!

