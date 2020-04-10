These Sam’s Club deals are effectively FREE thanks to bundled gift cards

Groupon offers a 12-month Sam’s Club Membership with $35 in gift cards plus a bonus item for $35. You can go up to a $45 gift card and three bonus items at $45. Both of today’s deals deliver an effective FREE price tag on a full-year membership. You’d typically pay $45 at Sam’s Club without any added gift cards or bonuses. Today’s offers deliver up to $118 worth of value. This is a great time to score a discounted membership with the added credits, as Sam’s Club already offers stellar deals to begin with and buying in bulk may be particularly helpful during these times of social distancing. You can learn more about today’s offers on this landing page.
Unsure where your nearest Sam’s Club is located? Jump over to the find your store tool to locate a warehouse. Be sure to note that some stores may have altered hours during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can learn more about any potential changes on this landing page.
Terms and conditions:
Promotional value expires May 30, 2020. Amount paid never expires. Limit 1 per person, may buy 1 additional as gift. Voucher must be redeemed online using link provided with voucher. Contact Sam’s Club at LIVE CHAT with questions. Purchaser must provide a valid ID at Sam’s Club Membership desk to get physical membership card. Voucher is non-transferable. Not valid for membership renewals. Valid for new Sam’s Club members only; not valid for those with a current membership or those who were Sam’s Club members less than 6 months prior to 3/01/2020. Please allow up to 10 business days for delivery of the $10 or $20 eGift Card after activating your new membership online. eGift Card will be delivered to the email address used during membership registration. Gift Card will be delivered as a physical product if membership is activated in club at Membership Service Desk. Your $25 eGift Card will be delivered approximately three weeks after your first purchase of $25 or more on SamsClub.com. Both eGift Cards will be delivered to the same email address used to activate your membership. Free offers will be delivered as Instant Savings. Instant Savings will be loaded onto new membership account within 72 hours of membership activation.
