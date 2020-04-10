GoPro HERO7 Black falls to new Amazon all-time low at $229 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro HERO 7 Black for $229 shipped. Typically fetching $329, today’s offer knocks off $100, beats the previous price cut by $51, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. HERO7 Black is headlined by 4K recording, a waterproof design rated to 10-meters, and the brand’s HyperSmooth image stabilization. On the back, you’ll also find a touchscreen for editing settings or reviewing footage. With warmer weather around the corner, HERO7 Black will be a great way to record all the action from your backyard and more once social distancing is lifted. As a #1 best-seller, over 1,500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Those looking to save even more without giving up the GoPro branding will be right at home with the HERO7 Silver. You’ll pocket an extra $29 by opting for this action camera, while still enjoying 4K recording and an equally-rugged design. You’ll be trading off the 60FPS capabilities and second display, but as far as budget-conscious options go, it’s a solid alternative.

A perfect way to leverage your savings is to outfit the action camera with some accessories. Depending on what you plan to record with the HERO7 Black, you’ll need a different set of gear. GoPro’s official Handler Floating Hand Grip is a must for recording in the water, and only costs $25. Extended sessions will require an extra battery, and you can pick an official one up for $20.

GoPro HERO7 Black features:

Film underwater scenes in 4K with this 12-megapixel GoPro HERO7 action camera. Its HyperSmooth stabilization feature lets you capture shake-free videos, and it withstands submersion up to 33 feet without a waterproof case. Stream captured videos from this rugged GoPro HERO7 action camera on Facebook Live via the companion app.

