LG UltraFine 5K Display sees rare drop to $800, today only (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the latest LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display for $799.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise you’ll be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Apple charges $1,300 direct and today’s deal is the second-best refurbished offer we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve wanted this gorgeous 5K display but the price tag has made you hesitant, today’s offer is a great way to go. Features include Thunderbolt 3 input, 5120 by 2880 resolution and a built-in camera. 90-day warranty bundled with purchase. Rated 4/5 stars.

With your savings be sure to pick up a HDMI cable to outfit this new setup. This option from AmazonBasics is available in varying sizes and should fit the bill for any desk.

LG UltraFine features include: Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C connector

Screen Split 2.0

Ambient Light Sensor

DCI-p3 99% Built with an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel, it offers wide 178° viewing angles and vivid colors. Combined with its 1200:1 static contrast ratio, 500 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for 10-bit color, you’ll be able to enjoy deeper blacks and brighter bright colors for a livelier viewing experience. Once connected to your system, you can tilt and adjust its height to fit your viewing preference, or use its 100 x 100mm VESA mounting holes to install an optional mount, stand, or arm.

