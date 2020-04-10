LG UltraFine 5K Display sees rare drop to $800, today only (Cert. Refurb)

- Apr. 10th 2020 6:59 am ET

Today only, Woot offers the latest LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display for $799.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise you’ll be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Apple charges $1,300 direct and today’s deal is the second-best refurbished offer we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve wanted this gorgeous 5K display but the price tag has made you hesitant, today’s offer is a great way to go. Features include Thunderbolt 3 input, 5120 by 2880 resolution and a built-in camera. 90-day warranty bundled with purchase. Rated 4/5 stars.

LG UltraFine features include:

  • Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C connector
  • Screen Split 2.0
  • Ambient Light Sensor
  • DCI-p3 99%

Built with an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel, it offers wide 178° viewing angles and vivid colors. Combined with its 1200:1 static contrast ratio, 500 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for 10-bit color, you’ll be able to enjoy deeper blacks and brighter bright colors for a livelier viewing experience. Once connected to your system, you can tilt and adjust its height to fit your viewing preference, or use its 100 x 100mm VESA mounting holes to install an optional mount, stand, or arm.

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

woot
LG

