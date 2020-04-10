Longevity adorns Samsung’s PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSD Card: $28 (New low)

- Apr. 10th 2020 12:45 pm ET

$28
0

Amazon is offering the Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Card for $27.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’ve got a security or dash camera in need of a microSD card, this offering is worth your consideration. It offers 100MB/s speeds and is said to maintain this performance throughout continuous recording for up to 25 times longer than its competition. A 5-year warranty is included, helping assure customers that it’s ready for the long haul. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you simply need a card for something like a Nintendo Switch, you should be able to get by with Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB MicroSD for $22. Speeds are roughly the same, but you won’t garner as much reliability when it comes to continuous reads and writes found in Samsung’s PRO Endurance card above.

Need a way to offload content to a modern MacBook Air or Pro? There are a million hubs out there so it’s ideal to check out a review or two before pulling the trigger. I’d recommend starting with the one I published regarding AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. It’s become my go-to as I’ve yet to have an issue with it.

Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Card features:

  • DESIGNED FOR VIDEO MONITORING: Samsung MicroSDXC PRO is specifically designed for video monitoring cameras including dash cams, surveillance & security cams, body cams, etc.
  • HIGHER ENDURANCE: Continuous recording up to 25x longer than speed-focused cards gives you long-lasting, best-in-class endurance up to 43,800 hours of 4K and Full HD (1080p) recording and playback
  • BUILT TO LAST RELIABILITY: Shock proof memory card is also water proof, temperature proof, x-ray proof and magnetic proof

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$28
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Samsung

Samsung

About the Author