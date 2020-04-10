Longevity adorns Samsung’s PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSD Card: $28 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Card for $27.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’ve got a security or dash camera in need of a microSD card, this offering is worth your consideration. It offers 100MB/s speeds and is said to maintain this performance throughout continuous recording for up to 25 times longer than its competition. A 5-year warranty is included, helping assure customers that it’s ready for the long haul. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you simply need a card for something like a Nintendo Switch, you should be able to get by with Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB MicroSD for $22. Speeds are roughly the same, but you won’t garner as much reliability when it comes to continuous reads and writes found in Samsung’s PRO Endurance card above.

Need a way to offload content to a modern MacBook Air or Pro? There are a million hubs out there so it’s ideal to check out a review or two before pulling the trigger. I’d recommend starting with the one I published regarding AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. It’s become my go-to as I’ve yet to have an issue with it.

Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Card features:

DESIGNED FOR VIDEO MONITORING: Samsung MicroSDXC PRO is specifically designed for video monitoring cameras including dash cams, surveillance & security cams, body cams, etc.

HIGHER ENDURANCE: Continuous recording up to 25x longer than speed-focused cards gives you long-lasting, best-in-class endurance up to 43,800 hours of 4K and Full HD (1080p) recording and playback

BUILT TO LAST RELIABILITY: Shock proof memory card is also water proof, temperature proof, x-ray proof and magnetic proof

