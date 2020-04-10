Satechi’s latest sitewide sale takes 15% off Apple accessories, and more

- Apr. 10th 2020 11:11 am ET

0

Satechi is kicking off its latest sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off a selection of its Mac gear, smartphone accessories, and more for Easter. Just apply code SPRING15 at checkout to lock-in the offer. One highlight is on the recently-released Trio Wireless Charging Pad for $102 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer is the second time we’ve seen it on sale and comes within $6 of the all-time low. With the ability to simultaneously refuel three devices at once, this Qi charger can provide up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone. There’s also a dedicated slot for AirPods as well as an Apple Watch charging puck to complete the package. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional standouts from the Satechi sale.

Other Satechi sale highlights include:

Be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more iPhone gear including solar chargers, lightning cables, and more.

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad features:

The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you’ll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at the same time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Satechi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go