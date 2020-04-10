Satechi’s latest sitewide sale takes 15% off Apple accessories, and more

Satechi is kicking off its latest sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off a selection of its Mac gear, smartphone accessories, and more for Easter. Just apply code SPRING15 at checkout to lock-in the offer. One highlight is on the recently-released Trio Wireless Charging Pad for $102 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer is the second time we’ve seen it on sale and comes within $6 of the all-time low. With the ability to simultaneously refuel three devices at once, this Qi charger can provide up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone. There’s also a dedicated slot for AirPods as well as an Apple Watch charging puck to complete the package. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional standouts from the Satechi sale.
Other Satechi sale highlights include:
- Magnetic Apple Watch Charging Dock: $34 (Reg. $40)
- Mac mini Aluminum Stand & Hub: $68 (Reg. $80)
- 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger: $68 (Reg. $80)
- Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug: $42 (Reg. $50)
- Compact Bluetooth Keyboard: $68 (Reg. $80)
- and even more…
Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad features:
The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you’ll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at the same time.
