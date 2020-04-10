Satechi’s latest sitewide sale takes 15% off Apple accessories, and more

Satechi is kicking off its latest sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off a selection of its Mac gear, smartphone accessories, and more for Easter. Just apply code SPRING15 at checkout to lock-in the offer. One highlight is on the recently-released Trio Wireless Charging Pad for $102 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer is the second time we’ve seen it on sale and comes within $6 of the all-time low. With the ability to simultaneously refuel three devices at once, this Qi charger can provide up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone. There’s also a dedicated slot for AirPods as well as an Apple Watch charging puck to complete the package. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional standouts from the Satechi sale.

Other Satechi sale highlights include:

Be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more iPhone gear including solar chargers, lightning cables, and more.

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad features:

The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you’ll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at the same time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!