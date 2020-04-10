Under Armour takes 25% off everything during its spring sale

Under Armour has launched its 25% off Work from Home Sale with free shipping on orders over $50. Just apply promo code WFH25 to lock-in your discounted price on just about everything Under Armour sells. You’ll find everything from workout shoes to tops and bottoms that are great for warmer weather. With 25% off everything, now is a great time to refresh your wardrobe for summer. Head below for all of our top picks.
Top picks for men:
- UA Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve Tee: $18.75 (Reg. $25)
- UA Tech Graphic Shorts: $18.75 (Reg. $25)
- Hustle Fleece Hoodie: $33.75 (Reg. $45)
- UA Tech Polo: $30 (Reg. $40)
- …and more!
Top picks for women:
- Meridian Crop Pants: $45 (Reg. $60)
- Taped Wordmark Zip Hoodie: $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- 1/2-Zip Longsleeve Workout Shirt: $33.75 (Reg. $45)
- UA Fly-By 2.0 Shorts: $18.75 (Reg. $25)
- …and more!
Head over to our fashion guide for additional deals including PUMA’s 30% off sitewide sale with new styles for spring.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel