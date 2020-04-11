DEWALT’s 6.5-in. 20V MAX Circular Saw + battery hits a low of $119 ($70+ off)

Home Depot is offering DEWALT’s 6.5-inch 20V MAX Cordless Circular Saw with 3.0Ah Battery and Charger for $119 shipped. Normally, this bundle would go for $191 or more at Amazon, with today’s price marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re working on any DIY projects around the house, you’ll need a good circular saw at some point. DEWALT’s 6.5-inch circular saw uses a 20V battery to power through anything you put in its path. Plus, this tool is part of DEWALT’s MAX lineup, meaning your battery will work with numerous other items in your kit. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for a circular saw that comes in a more compact package? The WORX WORXSAW 4.5-inch Compact Circular Saw is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Coming in at $53.50 shipped on Amazon, you’re saving over 50% when compared to today’s lead deal. But, the WORXSAW sports a plug-in design, meaning that you’ll stay tethered to an extension cord instead of being free with a battery.

For something a little beefier, check out the SKILSAW 10-inch Portable Worm Drive Table Saw. We’re tracking this high-end tool at $302, which is a considerable discount since it normally goes for up to $450.

DEWALT 6.5-inch Circular Saw features:

Powerful 460 MWO, 5,150 RPM motor delivers power and speed to make the most demanding cuts with ease

High strength and lightweight magnesium shoe provides jobsite durability for long-term cut accuracy

Same runtime and power in a lighter, shorter Package compared to DCB200

No memory and virtually no self-discharge for maximum productivity and less Downtime

