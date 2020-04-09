SKILSAW’s 10-inch Portable Worm Drive Table Saw strikes $302 (Reg. up to $450)

Amazon is offering the SKILSAW 10-inch Portable Worm Drive Table Saw (SPT70WT-01) for $301.80 shipped. That’s up to $148 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $8. If you’ve got some larger projects on the horizon, this table saw is a great way to get them started. It features a portable design that allows you to take it wherever needed. Best of all, it weighs only 49-pounds, ensuring it’ll be easy to haul. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Set yourself up for years to come when using today’s savings towards two DEWALT 10-inch Table Saw Blades for $27. Each of these is comprised of tungsten carbide, which is said to keep them sharper for longer. More than 1,275 Amazon shoppers have left a review with the average rating settling at 4.8/5 stars.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to swing by today’s Makita’s 3-tool Combo deal. It includes a circular saw, impact driver, drill, two batteries, and a charger for $299.

SKILSAW 10-inch Table Saw features:

First ever brass-geared Worm Drive table saw for maximum power and torque.

15 Amp solid construction Dual-Field motor for increased cutting speed and extended motor life

25 in. rip capacity and 3-1/2 in. depth of cut for ripping a wide variety of materials

Self-aligning rip fence with on-tool storage for a true cut

Portable and compact while staying lightweight at only 49-pounds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!