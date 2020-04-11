Several Skagen Falster 2 Wear OS Smartwatches have dropped to $129 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch in Red for $129 shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate there and beats is the lowest Amazon price we have tracked for this colorway. With Google Wear OS in tow, this sleek smartwatch is ready to rumble with iPhone and Android smartphones alike. As we’ve come to expect from Apple Watch, bands are interchangeable here. Take a gander at these Skagen 20mm offerings to peruse some of the options currently on the table. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers. Read our impressions when scoping out our review. Continue reading to find more Falster 2 variants on sale.

More Falster 2 watches on sale:

Spend even less when opting for Ticwatch E at $100. You’ll still score an Wear OS device with full support for Google Fit and Assistant which launches hands-free by saying “Okay Google.” When we reviewed this watch, we said it was “the best bang for your buck.”

If you’re more of a Samsung fan, don’t forget that Galaxy Watch Active is currently on sale for $150 and comes with a $25 gift card. Valued at $225, this offer shaves 33% off.

Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch features:

Heart rate tracking, Google Pay, GPS, rapid charging, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage & controls, customizable watch faces, custom goal & alarm settings, multiple time zones, swimproof, estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage; rapid charger included; additional third party apps available through Google Play Store on your watch

