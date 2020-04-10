Score Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active with a $25 gift card for $150 ($225 value)

- Apr. 10th 2020 8:26 am ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active in a variety of colors bundled with a $25 eGift Card for $149.99 shippedAlso matched at Amazon, but without the bonus credit. Normally fetching $200, throwing in the gift card amounts to a 33% savings from the $225 overall value and is the best we’ve seen to date. With the ability to automatically track six workouts, the Galaxy Watch Active takes care of logging your exercise throughout the day. It can measure heart rate and other stats, as well. A 1.1-inch circular AMOLED display is at the center of the experience, which pairs with multi-day battery life, iOS and Android compatibility, and a swim-ready design. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,900 customers. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more.

Save even more and opt for the Fitbit Inspire HR for $100 instead. You’ll be ditching the smartwatch design for a more typical fitness tracker, but that’ll yield up to 5-days of battery life alongside a similar set of exercise-centric features.

We’re also still seeing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 on sale for $199, which steps up the fitness tracking capabilities with ECG monitoring and more. At 20% off, it’s one of the best prices to date, but you won’t get quite the same value as the lead deal and its added credit.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active features:

Reach fitness goals with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smart watch. Featuring advanced workout tracking, this smart watch helps optimize workouts and monitors your progress by tracking up to 40 exercises. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smart watch monitors your heart and sends real-time alerts in the event of irregular activity.

