Timbuk2’s Uptown Mac + iPad Backpack sees 20% Amazon price drop, now $72.50

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Uptown Backpack for $72.69 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in 2020. If you have a modern MacBook, this stylish backpack is ready to tote it. There’s also a dedicated iPad sleeve, allowing you to haul two large-screened devices wherever you’re headed. A front zip pocket gives you ample room to stow small items that need to remain easily-accessible for later on. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want something a bit more affordable? Opt for my preferred backpack with Cocoon Slim at $45. It’s ready for any of Apple’s latest laptops, including a 16-inch MacBook Pro. I chose this backpack because of its built-in GRID-IT! front pocket, a decision that I’ve yet to regret.

Oh, and if you’re looking for a protective iPad Pro case, don’t forget that Pad & Quill has a sitewide sale with up to 25% off. This is a great way to further class-up Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

Timbuk2 Uptown Backpack features:

Laptop compartment fits MacBook plus iPad in separate pocket

Front zip pocket for keeping small items in check

Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry-on essentials

Channeled air mesh ventilated back panel

