Pad & Quill is now offering 15% off all of its new iPad Pro cases, iPhone covers, Apple Watch bands, and well, everything it sells sitewide. These deals are a great way to bring the premium price tags on P&Q’s handcrafted accessories down to a much more digestible range and the price drops get even deeper when you combine today’s promotional code with items that are already marked down. Head below for all the details.

Pad & Quill has been slowly introducing its new 2020 iPad Pro cases this year alongside the latest leather Cafe Cuff Apple Watch band and the full-grain leather Lowry Band. And now, you can use code PQ15 at checkout to take an additional 15% off all of them. Shipping is free on just about everything sitewide.

Discounts on the new iPad Pro cases:

One standout among the company’s new iPad Pro cases is the Aria Magic Keyboard Leather Case for iPad Pro 11 (2nd Gen). Regularly $110, using the code above will drop your total down to $84.96 shipped. That’s nearly 25% off the going rate and this one will start shipping in “early May.” The Aria Magic Keyboard Leather iPad Pro Case is designed to fit the 11-inch iPad Pro with a Magic or Smart keyboard in place. Along with edge and drop protection, it features a USA leather exterior with a ballistic nylon interior and an elastic strap closure. Apple Pencil 2 fits perfectly inside the cover as well and you’ll find a discreet signature from the craftsman that made your case. The usual 25-year leather warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee applies here.

But be sure to browse through the rest of Pad & Quill’s new iPad Pro cases right here and then swing by the Spring Clearance section where today’s promo code will go even further than 25% off on already marked down products.

Speaking of Apple gear accessories, Satechi also just went 15% off sitewide with deep deals on charging gear, smart plugs, and much more. You’ll also want to hit up our Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more and then go check out all the official Apple cases that are on sale right now.

More on the Aria Magic Keyboard Leather Case:

The 2020 iPad Pro 11 with Magic or Smart Keyboard is so close to an actual laptop with the bonus of being an amazing tablet. We love that and we also understand how important it is to protect that investment with some style. We think you’ll find the Aria iPad Pro keyboard combo case meets that need.

