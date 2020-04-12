Save $300 and score Google Pixel 4/XL smartphones at new all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB for $499 shipped in various styles. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically fetching $799, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Not only will you find other storage capacities on sale, but the Pixel 4 XL is also seeing a similar discount to $599, down from $899 at Amazon and B&H. Pixel 4 delivers a flagship Android experience centered around a 5.7-inch screen, 12 and 16MP cameras, and up to 25-hours of battery life. Other standout features here include Night Sight photography, face unlock, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 250 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details on the Google Pixel 4 deal down below.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is to grab Google’s official Pixel Qi charging stand alongside the handset. This first-party accessory not only refuels the Pixel 4 with 10W speeds, but can also turn the device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Back when it was first released, we found that it justified its $80 price tag in our hands-on review.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

