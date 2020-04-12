Add Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 to your wrist for $230 (Save $70)

B&H currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch for $229.99 shipped. Down from its usual $300 going rate, today’s offer saves you $70, beats the competing Amazon offer for the low there by $14, and is the second-best we’ve tracked. Perfect for carrying the Android experience from your smartphone to your wrist, Galaxy Watch Active2 comes equipped with all of the usual smartwatch features. You’ll be able to enjoy fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notifications. There are also ECG capabilities, a circular 44mm display, and more. Over 4,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Save even more and opt for the Samsung Galaxy Fit instead. Right now it’ll only set you back $79 at Amazon, providing many of the fitness tracking and notification delivery features of the Active2, but for less. You will be trading off the smartwatch-style design in favor of a more classic fitness tracker, but will enjoy up to a full week of battery life per charge and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

