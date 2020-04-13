ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus G with Ryzen 7 + GTX 1660 Ti hits new low: $900 ($300 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB for $899.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally $1,200, this beats our last mention by $100 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This laptop is perfect for mobile gaming thanks to its high-power Ryzen 7 processor as well as a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Plus, the 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD offers blazing fast speeds, which really can help improve game loading times and improves how long your computer takes to boot as well. Plus, at around 4.6-pounds, it’s not super heavy and can easily go with you anywhere in the house, including the couch or bed. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need a gaming laptop, then we’ve got a great option for you. The ASUS VivoBook 15 2.1GHz i3/8GB/128GB comes in at $430 shipped on Amazon. While it’s not nearly as powerful as today’s lead deal, it’s around 50% below the cost and still gives you a great computer to use for web browsing, Facebook, email, and video calling friends and family.

Looking for other ways to upgrade your setup? Turtle Beach’s Elite Atlas Aero Wireless Headset is currently on sale for $100. We’re also tracking Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $70, which allows you to further clean up your desk by removing unnecessary wires.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G Laptop features:

Experience life-like visuals when playing HD games with this 15.6-inch ASUS laptop. The AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor and 16GB of RAM enable rapid responses, and the gamer-focused keyboard layout includes four hot keys for faster, more intuitive control. This 15.6-inch ASUS laptop is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics card for high frame rates.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!