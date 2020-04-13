Turtle Beach’s Elite Atlas Aero Wireless Headset drops to $100 (Save 33%)

Turtle Beach’s official Amazon storefront offers its Elite Atlas Aero Wireless PC Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Grabbing this Turtle Beach headset will allow you to bring the brand’s Waves Nx 3d audio into your battlestation, which provides “immersive 3D audio experience by providing pinpoint location accuracy.” Wireless connectivity provides 30-hour battery life and dual 50mm drivers power the entire experience. Plus, there’s a built-in microphone. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More details below.

Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero features:

Enjoy crisp powerful sound while gaming with this Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero wireless PC gaming headset. The rechargeable battery offers up to 30 hours of use, and the remappable on-ear controls let you adjust settings as needed. This Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero wireless PC gaming headset has a sleek metal headband and interchangeable cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions that provide a comfortable, secure fit.

