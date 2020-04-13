This gaming desk has room for your monitor, speakers, + more: $90 (Reg. $115)

Amazon is offering the Atlantic Gaming Desk for $89.99 shipped. Normally around $105, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to around $86.50 nearly a year ago. Offering enough area to hold your computer, monitor, peripherals, and more, this gaming desk is perfect for any home office. There are built-in racks to hold CDs (but this also works for other gear too), a cup holder, laptop stand, monitor riser, and more to help keep your desk space as clean as possible. Plus, each side has a place designed to hold your speakers so they aren’t taking up room on the desk. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For something a little more budget-focused, check out the FURINNO Simplistic Study Table. It’s available $42 shipped at Amazon and still gives you an area to work from if you’re stuck at home.

Speaking of gaming gear, I recently build a brand-new desktop using NZXT’s H1 small form factor case and absolutely love it. The case was a dream to built in, and entering PC gaming really isn’t as hard as it used to be.

Atlantic Gaming Desk features:

MADE FOR GAMERS – Atlantic’s Gaming Desk is specifically designed for all your gaming gear, so you can focus on that epic battle. Made with sleek charcoal colored carbon fiber laminated top, provides ample room for your monitor, PC, laptop, games, speakers and more and monitor shelf dimensions- length is 15.5 inch left to right ,width is 7 inch front to back, height is 6.25 inch from desktop

