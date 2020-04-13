Belkin’s Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock hits 2020 low at $120, more from $80

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Boost Up Wireless 3-in-1 Charging Dock for $119.99 shipped. Typically fetching $140, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen in 2020 so far and the best since December. Featuring a 7.5W Qi charger for holding up your handset while refueling, this stand also incorporates an Apple Watch charging puck for powering your wearable. The entire package is wrapped up in a stylish black or white design that’ll rest perfectly on your nightstand. Plus, for refueling additional devices, there’s a 2.4A USB port located on the back. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 565 customers. Head below for more.

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch and iPhone at $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer shaves off 20%, matches our previous mention, and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. With a similar ability to power your iPhone and Apple Watch, this dock trades the Qi charging for a MFi Lighting cable. If you don’t need the more stylish design or extra USB port of the lead dock, this is a great alternative. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 1,400 customers.

Those that don’t mind bringing their own cables can save even more by opting for OLEBR’s well-reviewed 3-in-1 Charging Stand at $26. Here you’ll be trading off the Belkin branding, as well as the integrating charging cords. Plus, there’s even a dedicated place to sit your AirPods and it comes backed by a 4.1/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers.

Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock features:

deal for your nightstand, the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock provides 3-in-1 charging to power your essential devices while you sleep. A 7.5-watt wireless charging pad fuels your iPhone at the fastest possible wireless speed for iPhone, while a 5-watt Magnetic Charging Module powers your Apple Watch. The dock supports Nightstand mode for the Apple Watch to enable the alarm clock feature as it charges.

