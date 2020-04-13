Get two Blink XT Outdoor Security Cams for $70, today only (Reg. up to $200)

Today only, Woot offers a 2-pack of the Blink XT One Outdoor Security Camera for $69.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. This bundle typically sold for around $200 at Amazon and dropped as low as $140 there. Blink XT outdoor cameras deliver full 1080p feeds and free cloud storage, making it a great way to keep an eye on your property. The weatherproof design is perfect for outdoor spaces, offering two year battery life and motion detection in a sleek package. Rated 3.9/5 stars by nearly 9,400 Amazon reviewers.

Prefer an indoor setup? Go with a Wyze Cam for around $25 and save even further. With 1080p fees and free cloud recording, Wyze Cam offers one of the most intriguing (and affordable!) security camera setups out there. Not to mention it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with stellar ratings.

Blink XT Outdoor Cameras feature:

An Affordable, Battery Powered Outdoor Security Camera! A truly wire-free video home security camera & monitoring system with batteries that last for 2 years! Check back in with live HD video and audio streaming right on your smartphone from any of your up-to 10 Blink cameras per system.

