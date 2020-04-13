Coleman coolers from $14.50: 16-can soft, 54-Qt. steel-belted, and more

Amazon is now offering the Coleman Steel-Belted 54-Quart Cooler for $72.92 shipped. Regularly as much as $100 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and the best we have tracked this year. For comparison sake, it is currently on sale for just below $80 at Home Depot. Alongside the heavy-duty, retro design, this model features a 54-quart capacity that can accomodate up to 85 cans. It offers up to 4-days of ice retention at temperatures as as high as 90-degrees. You’ll also find rust-resistant stainless steel hardware and “comfort-grip” steel handles. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers and you’ll find even more cooler deals below from under $14.50.

This Coleman 48-Quart Performance Cooler is a great alternative to today’s lead deal if you need something that big. It sells for just $25 at Amazon and carries stellar ratings. But you’ll find even more options in the list below.

More Cooler Deals:

We also still have this Coca-Cola Mini Fridge/Cooler combo on sale for $29 at Walmart and be sure to swing by our household and outdoor deal hubs for more.

More on the Coleman Steel-Belted Cooler:

High-capacity, heavy-duty cooler features a charming retro design

54-quart capacity accommodates up to 85 cans

Keeps the Ice! insulation offers 4-day ice retention in temperatures as high as 90 degrees Fahrenheit

Built to deliver years of performance with rust-resistant stainless steel hardware

Comfort-grip steel handles allow for easy, controlled lifting and carrying

