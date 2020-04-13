Ryobi’s 18V 5-tool Combo Kit delivers everything you need for DIY tasks at $279

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 5-tool Cordless Combo Kit for $279.20 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $349 with today’s deal marking a $20 drop from the usual deal price. This is the best we’ve tracked to date. Home Depot includes five Ryobi tools in this bundle, along with three batteries, and a wall charger. It’s a great option if you’re looking to really dive into DIY tasks this spring. Plus all of the batteries are compatible with the broader Ryobi 18V ecosystem. You can learn more here. Rated an impressive 4.7/5 stars, so far.

Leverage your savings today and pick up the DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $20. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox. Again, if you’re just building out a kit for the first time this year, our walkthrough has everything you need to know.

Ryobi 18V 5-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Circular Saw, Angle Grinder, Impact Driver, (3) 2.0 Ah Batteries, and Charger. Equipping you with everything you need to get the job done, the 5-Piece RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Brushless Combo Kit provides superior control and performance. It boasts a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw with blade, angle grinder, area light, 2 batteries, a charger, and a 3rd bonus battery.

