Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch is within a buck of its Amazon low at $127

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $126.74 shipped. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and is within a buck of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Once armed with Withings’ Steel HR Hybrid, you’ll be able to keep tabs on heart rate, GPS coordinates during workouts, and sleep statistics. Android and iOS users alike can pair with this smartwatch, and data points can be synced to Apple Health, Google Fit, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of shoppers.

If you can live with a plastic version, Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch is $70. Going this route you’ll shave another $56 off today’s spending while still boasting Apple Health logging and 18-month battery life.

Looking for something more traditional? Fossil’s metallic Nate Watch is down to $67.50 at Amazon which is 25% off what it typically fetches.

Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

HEART RATE MONITORING – Maximize your workouts with continuous heart rate and in-depth reporting plus daily and overnight HR.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – Up to 25 days battery life on one charge, plus 20 more days on power reserve mode (time & activity tracking only).

24/7 TRACKING – Automatically tracks walk, run, swim, and 30+ activities in workout mode. Connected GPS provides a map of your session with distance, elevation and pace.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!