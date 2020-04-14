Fossil’s metallic Nate Watch falls to $67.50 at Amazon (Save 25%)

- Apr. 14th 2020 11:44 am ET

$67.50
0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Nate Watch in several styles for $67.60 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stainless steel watch sports a stealthy appearance thanks to its black and gray styling. Stopwatch functionality is in tow, delivering easy-to-use time tracking across three separate dials for hours, minutes and seconds. Water resistance allows it to survive depths of up to 165-feet, making it ready to withstand swimming, showering, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Diminish spending by nearly $15 when opting for Timex’s Weekender Chronograph Watch at $53. It sports a leather band and rich green watch face that’s bound to stand out. Rated an average of 4.2/5 stars by more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers.

Looking for a smartwatch? The Skagen Falster 2 is still discounted to $129 at Amazon. It runs Google Wear OS and several colorways are available.

Fossil Nate Watch features:

  • Case size: 50mm; Band size: 24mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported
  • Black plated stainless steel case; black dial with date window and gunmetal tone Arabic numerals
  • Black plated stainless steel bracelet with deployment-clasp closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 24mm watch straps

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$67.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Fossil

Fossil
Wearable

About the Author